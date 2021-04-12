Man arrested in Wellington after aggravated robbery at a Miramar restaurant

Photo / File

A man has been arrested following an aggravated robbery at the Taste of India restaurant in Miramar, Wellington.

In a statement, police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the robbery of a Devonshire Rd restaurant on April 10.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Over the weekend, a man posted on Twitter stating someone had been bashed in the head and robbed while taking care of the Taste of India takeaway.

Police said the victim has been discharged from hospital and was recovering at home with family.

The alleged offender is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.