Ministry of Health staff sent home after water main bursts in Wellington

A watermain has burst on Molesworth St, which means water to some propertoes will be temporarily turned off. Image / Twitter

A watermain has burst on Molesworth St, which means water to some propertoes will be temporarily turned off. Image / Twitter

Ministry of Health staff have been instructed to work from home after a water main burst on Wellington's Molesworth St.

Wellington Water advised just before 9am that a team was responding to a burst main at 69 Molesworth St.

The area potentially affected includes the Ministry of Health, the New Zealand Police National Headquarters and Thorndon New World.

In a statement, a Ministry of Health spokesperson confirmed staff have been sent home for the day due to the burst water pipe.

"Staff will be working remotely, where possible," they said.

The water has now been turned off and traffic management is in place.

"The set up will only affect a short section of Molesworth Street which has been reduced to one lane while the repair work is carried out," a Wellington Water spokesperson said.

On the opposite side of the road a no-parking area has been established.

A water tanker is on site to provide a supply of water to properties impacted as well as bottled water.

All going well, the team working on the ground estimated water will be back on by 3pm today.

Due to the burst main, there was a small release of sediment on to the road, the spokesperson said.

"This will be cleaned up and protection has been installed at downstream sumps. This is to prevent further run-off into the stormwater system while the repair is carried out."

Wellington Water thanked people for their patience.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.