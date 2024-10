A farmer has been killed in a crash on farmland in Motu. Photo / Google

A farmer has been killed in a crash on farmland in Motu. Photo / Google

A farmer has been killed this morning in a crash near Gisborne.

The man crashed his beekeeping truck on farmland in Motu while tending to beehives at about 1.26am.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 20s, was found dead at the scene.

WorkSafe attended the crash and will be investigating.