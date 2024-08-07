The draft Te Hiku CMS is the outcome of the four Te Hiku o Te Ika-a-Māui iwi’s Treaty Claims Settlement Acts and is the first in Aotearoa/New Zealand to be co-authored by iwi and DoC.

”Nature in Te Hiku o Te Ika-a-Māui is incredibly special, a unique mix of species and ecosystems, many found nowhere else in Aotearoa New Zealand or anywhere else on the planet. The land holds many stories of our beginnings as a nation, and it’s a place of outstanding natural beauty people want to connect with in different ways,” Reed-Thomas said.

Manawatāwhi Three Kings Islands, north of Cape Reinga, is the northern limit of the Te Hiku o Te Ika-a-Māui Conservation Management area.

”Together, we’ve worked to describe how special Te Hiku is and what we think it will take to protect these treasures on the conservation lands and waters referred to in the CMS as Te Korowai lands. People and organisations are invited to have their say on what is important to them, what activities should be allowed on conservation lands and waters, and how important matters like climate change should be recognised.”

She said the CMS has new policies that reflect the emerging issues the region is facing, such as the threat of climate change on whenua and species and the direction of the Treaty Claims Settlement Acts. Together they provide a new pathway for managing Te Korowai lands and waters in the region.

These include:

Climate change: Identifying climate change as a significant challenge, setting approaches to adapt to these challenges, and applying mitigation measures to increase resilience.

Tikanga Māori: Recognising tikanga Māori practices and procedures that connect people to their ancestral lands and waters.

Preference: Identifying circumstances where a reasonable degree of preference should be given to Te Hiku iwi in line with legislation.

“Te Hiku region is full of beautiful places and special species, and rich in Māori and European history which means a lot to those who live here, as well as our many visitors. The development of the Te Hiku CMS is a unique opportunity for the public to contribute to how Te Korowai lands and waters will be managed,” Reed-Thomas said.

”If you are passionate about natural heritage, climate change, historic places, cultural heritage, or if you engage in activities like bird watching, hiking, hunting, mountain biking, kayaking or any other recreational activities, your input is invaluable.

“By making a submission, you can be part of this groundbreaking process and help shape the future management of these lands and waters.”

Individuals and organisations can submit online through the DOC website at www.doc.govt.nz/te-hiku-draft-cms. Submissions can also be emailed to tehikuCMS@doc.govt.nz or posted to Te Hiku CMS Submissions, Department of Conservation, Private Bag 3072, Hamilton 3240 by 5pm on October 11.