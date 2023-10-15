Ngati Kuri spokesperson Sheridan Waitai asks the public to be respectful and exercise caution when visiting Ninety Mile Beach.

Ngati Kuri spokesperson Sheridan Waitai asks the public to be respectful and exercise caution when visiting Ninety Mile Beach.

After three sperm whales were stranded at Ninety Mile Beach, a rāhui is now in place from Matapia Island to Te Paki Stream in Cape Reinga as a safety precaution.

Ngāti Kuri spokesperson Sheridan Waitai said on Thursday afternoon some beachgoers alerted the iwi and the Department of Conservation (DoC) about the strandings.

“We soon sent our environmental taiao group to investigate and carry out a tikanga process to make the area safe.

“We don’t want anyone to eat any food from that area in case they get sick, since after a whale dies and is flensed, it releases toxins in the water.”

Waitai said that aside from consumption, she implored beachgoers always to wear their shoes and sandals to avoid any risk of being infected if they receive a cut or scratch.

Abigail Monteith from DoC concurred and said, “Whales are taonga for iwi as there is a lot of tikanga and protocols to be followed. Ngati Kuri is leading those efforts and is being ably supported by Te Aupōuri and Ngati Wai.”

She said on that day their rangers found a juvenile whale spanning seven metres, dead. Two other adult sperm whales measuring 10 metres were, however, still alive when iwi and rangers arrived on the scene.

Despite best efforts, the pair couldn’t be saved and died overnight.

Waitai said they were now doing a clean-up after their traditional harvest and collecting samples for research purposes.

“We ask people walking through the area not to take photos and post it on social media. We treat whales as our ancestors – as a person – and hence ask the public to be respectful.”

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.