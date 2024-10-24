With medics unable to reach the man by land, a critical care paramedic was winched down by the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

Whangaroa Coastguard also responded, bringing a second paramedic to the crash scene by boat, along with extra manpower to lift the quad off the critically injured man.

He was treated for crush injuries caused by prolonged entrapment under the weight of the quad.

The spokesman said the patient was retrieved by winch around 2.45pm and flown to Whangārei Hospital for an initial assessment.

He was then transferred, also by Northland Rescue Helicopter, to Middlemore Hospital for treatment for spinal injuries.

The patient had to be winched more than 30 metres due to the height of the trees around the crash scene.

Police, St John Ambulance, and volunteer firefighters from the Kāeo, Kerikeri and Mangōnui brigades also responded to the call for help.

Quad bikes have been involved in several accidents in the Far North in recent months.

Others include the death of a young child in a roll-over at Umawera in August and a woman critically injured at Mangamuka this month.

