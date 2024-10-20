A person has received serious injuries in a quad bike crash in Northland today.
The crash occurred at about 12.15pm off State Highway 1 in Mangamuka in the Far North.
A police spokesperson said the incident involved a quad bike and one person has received serious injuries.
Hato Hone St John has responded by dispatching a helicopter, ambulance, first response unit and a rapid response unit. The injured person was airlifted to Auckland City hospital.
Hato Hone St John was unable to provide more information as crews are still on the scene.