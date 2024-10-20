Advertisement
Rescue helicopter responding to serious quad bike crash in Far North

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
A rescue helicopter is responding to a quad bike crash at Mangamuka in the Far North. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A rescue helicopter is responding to a quad bike crash at Mangamuka in the Far North. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A person has received serious injuries in a quad bike crash in Northland today.

The crash occurred at about 12.15pm off State Highway 1 in Mangamuka in the Far North.

A police spokesperson said the incident involved a quad bike and one person has received serious injuries.

Hato Hone St John has responded by dispatching a helicopter, ambulance, first response unit and a rapid response unit. The injured person was airlifted to Auckland City hospital.

Hato Hone St John was unable to provide more information as crews are still on the scene.

SH1 has been closed at Mangamuka Gorge since severe weather in August 2022 caused a number of slips.

While the crash occurred in an area not officially closed by the roadworks, there would have been minimal traffic as the majority of vehicles would have been diverted before then.

Earlier this year, WorkSafe urged better quad bike safety after four farmers died in bike roll-overs within three weeks. One of these was a Northland farmer on July 30.

Two young cousins, aged 4 and 6, died in a utility-terrain vehicle accident in the Far North’s Peria in December 2023.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.






