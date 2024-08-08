WorkSafe is urging rural New Zealand to refocus on the risk of quad bike roll-overs, after four farmers have been killed in the past three weeks.

WorkSafe says it is investigating all four fatalities, the first of which occurred on July 18 in Wairarapa.

It was followed by another on July 22 in Canterbury, one on July 26 in Southland, and most recently in Northland on July 30.

All four incidents coincided with the start of lambing and calving season.

“Our sympathy is with every family and community mourning these sudden deaths,” WorkSafe principal inspector Graham Bates said.