The last of the piling work on 15 major slips on State Highway 1 over the Mangamukas has finished, with the massive $160 million repair job still on track to be finished before Christmas.
Last week, the project reached another big milestone on the slip repairs on SH1 through Mangamuka Gorge with workers finishing the piling for all the 15 original critical slips.
NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said it’s a massive accomplishment as the team puts in the hard yards to get the road open before Christmas.
The work involves complex engineering solutions and large machinery working in narrow spaces to stabilise the road, with the goal to ensure safe travel by enhancing the road with advanced drainage systems and specific construction techniques, all while navigating the challenging landscape.