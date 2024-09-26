SH1 over the Mangamuka Gorge in the Far North has been closed twice in recent years. The 13km stretch of highway was wiped out by a series of 15 slips in a major storm in August 2022, a year after the highway reopened after a 12-month closure.

Repair work had been under way for less than six months when a storm in April 2023 resulted in another 20 slips - some massive - that covered 1.3km and required repairs.

Then heavy rain on June 19 and 20 that triggered a massive slip down the hill threatened to further delay the opening.

The two-year job to fully fix SH1 over the gorge has been so extensive and complex that an extra $60 million to finish it was allocated in May’s Budget, taking the total cost to $160m.

In total, 559 permanent piles have been installed. The only piling left to complete is on the slip from the bad weather in June, which is on track to be finished by mid-October.

We're on schedule to reopen SH1 by Christmas this year.

Protecting the environment while repairs are carried out is important to NZTA and its partners, and this is especially crucial as the Maungataniwha Range is home to a diverse range of native and endangered species.

Some of the special creatures found as work progresses include the pupurangi (kauri snails), copper skinks and the frequently seen tusked weta. All native species found are moved deeper into the forest where they will continue to thrive.



