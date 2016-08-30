Kiwi woman Carmen Greenway pictured with son Rafferty, left, husband Rufus, and son Finlay. Photo / Supplied

Family of a Kiwi woman who died in London following a tragic cycling accident are mourning the loss of a "devoted" wife and mother who "exudes love and happiness".

Carmen Greenway, 41, was cycling with her mother and friends on August 19 when she hit an uneven patch of road and fell off her bike, fracturing her skull on the road.

She was not wearing a helmet at the time. In Britain, there is no legal requirement to wear a helmet while cycling.

Mother Sherry Bennett said Greenway was taken to intensive care in St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, then transferred to the major trauma ward. On August 25, she went into cardiac arrest and died.

"I'm struggling, struggling with the sadness and the broken heart," Bennett told the Herald from London.

"It's just unbelievable. I feel like I'm on another planet somewhere. I feel like it's just a bad dream and I just feel like she's going to walk in the door soon."

Greenway leaves behind her husband, Rufus Greenway, and her two sons, Finlay 13, and Rafferty, 4.

"Rufus is heartbroken, he's in pieces," Bennett said.

Greenway grew up in Auckland on the North Shore and moved to the UK about 15 years ago. She met her husband a short time after that.

Bennett, who lives in Tauranga, was over in London - the accident happened on her birthday.

"Carmen and I and her two girlfriends got into our party dresses and got on our bikes. We got dressed up in our heels and makeup and we just cycled very close, just down the road to a restaurant that was a favourite of ours."

The accident happened on the way home.

"She was an accomplished road cyclist but she was riding her Pashley, which is a very big, heavy bike.

"She hit an uneven part of the road within two or three minutes from her house. The handlebars jack-knifed and she landed on the road.

"I was riding right behind her. It was just one of those unbelievable accidents."

Bennett said the whole family was in shock.

"Carmen is a very devoted wife and adored her children and adored her husband. She's a special person. She was special to me because she was my only daughter. She's just got this special quality about her, she just exudes love and happiness.

"She just had this huge personality that was so infectious. People just wanted to be with her, just gravitated to her. Everyone was her friend."

Greenway took up cycling about eight months ago, and joined a cycling club. Her husband and eldest son are both members of the club.

"She was totally passionate about this new sport," Bennett said.

Greenway, who loved horses when she was younger, referred to her bike as her "steed".

She worked as a graphic designer in New Zealand and the UK until she joined her husband's audio visual company Sound Environment as a business partner.

Greenway's family and friends are waiting until the coroner has performed a post-mortem before they can organise her funeral.

"In this country, these things take a long time to happen, and they just had a bank holiday Monday here. We can't make any plans for her funeral."

The funeral will be held in London and a memorial service will be held in New Zealand.