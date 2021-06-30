Voyager 2021 media awards
Fallen climber with broken leg rescued at Kaiate Falls

A man was rescued after falling at the Kaiate Falls. Photo / File

David Beck
By:

Multimedia journalist

A man has been rescued after falling and breaking his leg at the Kaiate Falls.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they received a report about 3.54pm yesterday that a man abseiling had fallen.

He had landed on a ledge, broken his leg, and needed rescuing, he said.

Three fire appliances responded to the incident and a lines rescue crew was needed.

A police search and rescue crew and St John also attended.

Together they lowered the injured man down from the ledge to the bottom of the cliff before he was stretchered out.

A St John spokesman said a patient with moderate injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.