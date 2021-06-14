Police release name of boatie who died in Kaituna River tragedy

Police have released the name who died following a capsizing on Saturday. Photo / File

The man who died in a boating tragedy on Saturday was Joebert Dumangon, 50, of Te Puke.

Police have released his name today, following an incident where a small boat capsized in the Kaituna River mouth near Paengaroa, in the Bay of Plenty.

Police extended their sympathies to his family and friends.

Emergency services were notified of a dinghy capsizing with two occupants on the Kaituna River along Ford Rd, Paengaroa, about 11.45am on Saturday.

Coastguard, ambulance, Fire and Emergency NZ, and Police responded to the incident.

Police previously said one person made it to shore and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The second person was pulled from the water by rescuers and died a short time later.

Police said in a statement they "would like to thank those members of the public who offered their assistance at the scene".

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to police was being asked to please get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting event number P046830672.

The Kaituna River mouth opens up to the Bay of Plenty coastline about 20km east of Mount Maunganui.