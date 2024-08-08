Failed transport hub: Tauranga council appeals High Court decision over costs

TCC went to court claiming there were contract breaches by contractors Harrison Grierson Holdings, which designed the structure, and Constructure Auckland Ltd, which was engaged to review the structural design.
Losses included more than $20.5m in “wasted costs” and the loss of land value exceeding $5.3m, the council says.
Between March and November 2017, Harrison Grierson prepared the structural design and specifications for the car park.
TCC applied for building consent in January 2018.
In March 2018, Constructure issued a producer statement confirming compliance with the building code.
The council issued building consent in July 2018 and Watts & Hughes Construction Group was awarded the building contract.
In January 2019 Watts & Hughes contacted Harrison Grierson, concerned about part of the design relating to the pouring of concrete floors. Harrison Grierson confirmed its methodology for the concrete pour.
In March 2019, Watts & Hughes noticed a structural beam had twisted following a concrete pour.
In March 2021, the site was sold for $1 to Waibop (Hamilton) Ltd - a subsidiary of the original construction company Watts and Hughes. The agreement meant the new owner would take responsibility for the property and existing structure.
In November 2021 the new owners Watts & Hughes applied for resource consent for Panorama Towers, a 14-storey office and commercial development with 330 car parks.
Construction began on the $60m Panorama Towers in early 2023.
