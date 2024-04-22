Voyager 2023 media awards
Tauranga transport hub: Council considers appealing High Court decision

Kiri Gillespie
By
5 mins to read
Harington St Transport Hub, pictured after work was abandoned on the project. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga City Council (TCC) may appeal a High Court decision rejecting its bid to recoup losses it says exceed $20 million from two contractors linked to an abandoned transport hub project.

The proposed was expected to provide spaces for 550 cars and 250 bicycles on prime real estate in the city’s CBD.

