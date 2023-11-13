Voyager 2023 media awards
Tauranga parking: $60m Panorama Towers rising at original transport hub site

Kiri Gillespie
By
The Tauranga City Council sold its half-built transport hub (left) for $1 and developers are now building the $60 million high-rise Panorama Towers (right). Photo, render / NZME (left)

A failed Tauranga parking building sold to a developer for $1 will soon become a “landmark” $60 million, 14-storey building in the CBD.

Construction has started on Panorama Towers, also known as 35

