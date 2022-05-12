Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Tauranga CBD Blueprint reveals $1.5b in development investments to 'transform' city

5 minutes to read
Tauranga CBD from the air. Photo / NZME

Tauranga CBD from the air. Photo / NZME

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Developments will pump an investment of at least $1.5 billion into Tauranga's CBD by 2030, a document released today reveals.

And there are likely more to come, with a property expert saying Tauranga could have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.