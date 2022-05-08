Tauranga City Council commissioners and staff meet at in Regional House for the first time. Photo / Andrew Warner

What people really think about plans to rebuild a civic centre in Tauranga's CBD and how best to fund massive infrastructure projects will be heard today as hearings into the city council's plans for the future begin.

The hearings will be held by Tauranga City Council from 10am at Regional House on Elizabeth St.

Today's hearing is expected to run until about 6.30pm and resume on Wednesday at 10am.

The city commission is expected to receive and accept submissions to the Long-term Plan Amendment and Annual Plan. The two documents involve options for the city precinct development, applications for Infrastructure Funding and Financing funding for the Western Bay of Plenty Transport System Plan and Tauriko West, and changes to rates.

On March 24, the council adopted the proposed Long-term Plan Amendment and Annual Plan 2022/23. Consultation began on March 25.

The council received nearly 1200 written submissions for and against proposed changes.

Among those scheduled to speak are Classic Group director Peter Cooney, residents advocate Colin Lawrence, Downtown Tauranga chairman Brian Berry, Bay Oval's Kelvin Jones, Ngāi Tukairangi's Lorn Waetford and Tauranga Art Gallery's Stephen Cleland.

A livestream of the hearings will be available via the council's website.

Deliberations on the Long-term Plan Amendment and Annual Plan 2022/23 are expected to be held from May 24 to 26, and the final amendment and plan is expected to be adopted on June 27.