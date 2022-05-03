The gates to Wharepai Domain which hosts a number of established trees and green space. Photo / John Borren

The gates to Wharepai Domain which hosts a number of established trees and green space. Photo / John Borren

Plans to establish a multi-use arena in central Tauranga have gained support from Māori and economic leaders but one user of the proposed location says there's no need to "spoil a gem".

A feasibility study investigating a multi-use stadium for Tauranga has identified a preferred location and recommended an initial concept of the project be brought forward for further analysis and consultation.

The study is being led by Western Bay economic development agency Priority One, in collaboration with Tauranga City Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Sport New Zealand.

The study refers to Wharepai Domain, which Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt confirmed also included neighbouring Tauranga Domain. The domains are the site of focus for the study, which outlined the domain's central portion as the best location.

An aerial view of Tauranga Domain. Photo / NZME

What this means for existing users such as the Tauranga Lawn Tennis Club and One Love Festival remains unclear. The space is also regularly used for rugby, festivals and concerts.

Tauranga Lawn Tennis Club president Philip Brown said there had been minimal involvement of existing domain users such as the club, which had been operating for 130 years.

Brown told the Bay of Plenty Times he wanted Tauranga Domain to remain the city's central park for future generations and was concerned that once gone, the space would never return to its park-like use.

"Don't be greedy and spoil a gem. [There are] plenty of other places for a multi-use arena."

Brown said in his view there had been minimal transparency. He did not know what the "total impact" on the club would be.

Tauranga Lawn Tennis Club president Philip Brown. Photo / Andrew Warner

In a letter to city council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley, Brown - as club president - said it appeared that a deal was being done secretly and most community sporting clubs using the Tauranga Domain did not want a multi-use arena here.

He said all existing users, including rugby and concert organisers, worked harmoniously and fitted into each other's schedules.

What was being proposed clashed with the city council's intensification plans for the Te Papa peninsula as it would remove the only green space in the local area where community sports can be played, he said.

"Community green spaces and community sports willl be very important to a vibrant and happy community ... Tauranga Domain is the Central Park of Tauranga," he said.

Brown said multi-user arenas required large amounts of parking, a large footprint, generated noise and should be "in a bespoke area" that is more appropriate.

Brown said the club wanted community consultation to begin.

Tauranga Domain has great views of Mauao and is being considered as a location for a future multi-use arena. Photo / George Novak

One Love Festival owner Glenn Meikle said he had been asked for input as a promoter using the grounds but there was still a lot of detail that he was unaware of. He did not know what impact, if any, the proposed stadium would have on the festival's future.

"One Love likes the space it already uses. Hopefully, it will remain."

In response to concerns raised about a lack of public information, Tutt said the study was a partnership and "ultimately we are still in very early stages".

"We need to do a lot more work from here. In the course of time, when there is more detail, it will be easier to consult on rather than having nothing to consult on."

In a statement released yesterday, Tutt said there was still "a significant amount of work to do including further consultation, design, funding and a business case".

"No final decisions have been made but if the stadium progresses it could be home to all types of events, including cultural, community, business, entertainment, and sports events, including large-scale concerts."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / John Borren

The domain is city council land and once plans have been better developed, public engagement is expected.

Council commission's Tolley said: "Ensuring the community-led space represents the wants and needs of the community is vital."

"We know it is important that green spaces are retained, and the rich culture of our region highlighted. We look forward to having further discussions about how we might be able to make that happen."

Tangata whenua representative Buddy Mikaere said the site was an area of cultural significance, and it was important that any concepts put forward enhanced the unique whenua on which an arena might be built.

"We're really looking forward to having a suitable venue to host mana whenua, and local events, with pride."

Tauranga tangata whenua representative Buddy Mikaere. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ngāti Ranginui chairwoman and member of the governance group overseeing the feasibility study, Donna Gardiner, said: "We, the iwi, support the local hapū in their vision and aspirations for the new stadium facility.

"We also see this as a significant investment and support of all rangatahi of our moana, and furthermore see this as a significant investment in the future leaders of our region."