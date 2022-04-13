Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: What we do with our public amenities says so much about us

5 minutes to read
Public facilities, such as libraries, while being a great way to entertain children, say a lot about what we value as a city, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Let me introduce you briefly to a day in the life of Me.

It's Friday morning. The toddler is dressed and fed, and now we're deciding how to spend our day. I'm a stay-at-home

