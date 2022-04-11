Ashley and Troy Watson have cystic fibrosis. Ashley has access to Trikafta while Troy can't because he is "too well". The brothers live together and Ashley has to watch Troy's health "slowly deteriorate" because he can't get the drug. Troy says it's a "kick in the guts" knowing he can't get it.

OPINION:

Troy Watson, 20, says it's "a kick in the guts" to watch his brother Ashley, 28, take a "miracle" drug for cystic fibrosis - a condition they were both born with that threatens to dramatically shorten their lives. But he's not sick enough. After starting the $330,000-a-year drug six months ago, Ashley is now planning to return to work and potentially move overseas. Troy was happy to see his brother's health improve, even as his own slowly deteriorated.

Brothers Troy and Ashley Watson live together in Whakatāne and both were born with cystic fibrosis. Photo / Andrew Warner

We shut down the country with one Covid case - the excuse was even one death is too many. I hope everyone with this condition gets the drugs they need, along with the cancer treatments available in other countries but not classed as enough people dying from it here to care. NZ is turning into a Third World country. But you never hear any of the political parties saying they are going to do anything about it - Pharmac has far too much power.

- Pip W

In reply to Pip W: The fact remains NZ is a small country with a small population. To fix this our tax rate needs to increase!!

- Sharon F

What a disgrace, pharmacy holds the keys to people's lives and picks and chooses who lives and dies, reminds me of Hunger Games, inhumane. I hope the other brother gets access soon, devastating.

- Craig E

A very sad story. As a country, we need to get our priorities right. Just imagine how many we could have treated with the money wasted on those reports e.g. the Auckland Cycleway.

- David P

This is an absolute disgrace. Shame on the manufacturers, suppliers and others deciding who gets what. I am ashamed to call myself a Kiwi and if I had $300,000 spare I would assist these young men. Imagine what each of these young men is going through. Where is the Government in this, wasting funds and rubbish projects here and there instead of looking after real people? Shocking!

- Ross C

New Zealand is a great place to live - until you get sick. When it happens, you realise there are very limited options for health and cure in NZ. So sorry [to] all the sufferers of cystic fibrosis. Thanks for being brave to share your story. This needs attention.

- Kate N

My friend's daughter has been on Trikafta for about 18 months-two years in the United States and it has literally changed her life. She is now enjoying life at university just like any other 21-year-old. It's heartbreaking to hear stories like this when you know how much it will improve the quality of life for people with CF.

- Angela H

If from a government perspective, treating this young man is all about the money, I would have thought economically there was a great value in treating a 20-year-old so he doesn't get sicker, and can then lead a productive life. As for how sad this is, I can only say I admire his courage and that of his family.

- Jennifer P

Fantastic story, but how wrong is it that in New Zealand our families have to be put in this avoidable situation. Pharmac is so underfunded that NZ is at the bottom of the OECD in terms of medicine funding. Trikafta clearly saves lives and keeping people well enough so they stay out of hospital and well enough to start working makes this a no-brainer as it will likely save the health system money in the long run.

- Edward L

