Advertisement

Bay of Plenty Times

Glaucoma: Tauranga man's diagnosis leads to loss of job, driver's licence and 'independence'

6 minutes to read
Jack Pierce in Tauranga who has had his life changed by a diagnosis of glaucoma. He lost his job and his drivers licence, but has since been able to find a new job with support of family.

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Jack Pierce lost his job, driver's licence and nearly his eyesight last year due to a "silent disease".

The 59-year-old had been diagnosed with an ''irreversible'' eye disease and recalls feeling like "an absolute burden"

