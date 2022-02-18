Megan Wilson: Why our local cafes, bars and restaurants need our support now more than ever

One cafe says "every person through the door counts". Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

We're about to enter week five of the red traffic light setting and our favourite cafes, restaurants and bars are hurting because of it.

Under red, people are encouraged to work from home. And as Covid-19 case numbers rise like we've never seen before, people are also afraid to dine out in case they become a close contact and have to isolate.

Hospitality businesses are struggling with the impacts, as some report a drop in sales of up to 60 per cent.

One cafe owner said people working from home meant it had lost more than 50 per cent of its customers. And a restaurant owner has "urgently" called for Government support for the sector, as hospitality businesses were "all hurting massively".

To cope with the loss of revenue, some businesses were reducing their opening hours, while others were making adjustments to staff numbers.

And with no end in sight to the red traffic light setting or a return date to the office, hospitality businesses desperately need a helping hand from the Government.

But we can also play our part.

Now I'm no longer in the office, our nearby cafe is now missing out on that $30 I spend on coffee every week.

But I'm finding that working from home has made me go out to cafes and restaurants even more.

Now that I'm not getting that social fix from seeing colleagues, I'm actively seeking time away from home to see friends. And that usually ends up involving grabbing a coffee or going out for brunch or dinner.

Keeping social connections alive at such a stressful and unpredictable time is so important for our mental health and wellbeing. After spending an eight-hour work day at home alone, I've found seeing friends in the evenings or weekends at eateries has been hugely helpful in keeping that in check.

And I feel comfortable spending that extra money out - the money I'm saving on petrol by working from home is helping local cafes and restaurants to stay afloat.

I'm encouraging everyone to support local because as one cafe says: "Every person through the door counts."

Whether it's a takeaway coffee or sit-down meal, hospitality businesses need our help.

One of the last things we would want to come out of this pandemic is to see our favourite bars and eateries close because they couldn't survive.

So wherever you are based in the Bay, spare a thought and a few dollars for your local hospitality joint. After two years of Covid restrictions, they need our support now more than ever. And we all want our favourite coffee shop to still be there upon a return to the office, whenever that may be.