Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui swimmer describes out-of-body experience after nearly drowning

9 minutes to read
Megan Wilson
JJ Devine was swimming at a Mount Maunganui beach last month when he passed out. He was rescued and revived by strangers, and later identified by a photo of his beach towel. After an unexpectedly

