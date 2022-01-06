Luke Kirkness: Play it safe around the water this summer

If you're going to the beach, swim between the surf life-saving flags. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

The Bay of Plenty is spoilt for choice when it comes to water-related activities.

The region is surrounded by water, from the sprawling golden sand coastlines to the freshwater lakes and rivers inland.

Many other regions in New Zealand enjoy the same luxuries and for many years Kiwi summers have been centred around the water.

The water attracts surfers, fishermen, waterskiers, kayakers, swimmers, water bomb enthusiasts, rock skimmers and more.

But as exciting and fun as oceans, lakes and rivers can be, they have a dark side.

As of Wednesday evening, there had been 28 drownings across the country since the start of December with two months left to go before the end of summer.

There's no other way to put it - this summer has been tragic on and around the water, with the country facing its worst summer for drownings in more than six years.

The Bay of Plenty hasn't come through unscathed — a child died after an incident at the Mangamate Waterfall near Minginui on Wednesday.

There have been a few scares in this part of the world, too, with one person taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday after an incident in Mount Maunganui. That same day, a large-scale search was held at Waihi Beach after there were reports two swimmers went missing but initial inquiries were not able to confirm anybody was missing.

It's impossible to say what factors are behind these drownings.

But a common theme, according to Water Safety New Zealand boss Daniel Gerrard, is people underestimating the conditions and overestimating their ability.

He also wonders if lockdowns played a part, encouraging people to try things they haven't done before, overestimate their fitness or delay servicing equipment.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, health officials and government leaders have asked Kiwis to watch out for one another — we're the team of five million.

This approach needs to be adopted this summer.

If what Gerrard suspects is the cause of the drownings, people need to think carefully about where they swim. That's a throwaway line but it's easy to follow and could save someone's life.

If you're going to the beach, swim between the surf lifesaving flags. If you're going somewhere along a river or at a lake, make sure there are other people around you and you're prepared for trouble.

Water Safety New Zealand's four rules to keep safe:

Be prepared

• Learn water safety skills - akona te kauhoe.

• Set rules for being safe in the water, including safe play.

• Always use safe and correct equipment, including lifejackets, and know the weather and water conditions before you get in.

• Be alert to changing marine conditions.

Watch out for yourself and others

• Adults - always actively supervise children and keep children under 5 years old within arm's reach at all times.

• Swim with others and in areas where lifeguards are present. Don't swim alone.

• Never go diving or fishing for kai alone or with a medical condition. If you get into trouble there's no one to help.

Be aware of the dangers

• Check for safety signs, warning flags, currents and rips.

• Enter shallow and unknown water feet-first.

• It may be easy getting into water, but can you get out?

• Your clothing in the water may drag you down.

• DO NOT enter the water after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

Know your limits

• Challenge yourself within your physical limits and experience.

• Think about what you can and can't do in the water.

• Being in the water will make you tired. Get out before you've reached your limit. • Cold water will make it worse.

• Always remember that the weather or water conditions are stronger than you.

• Learn safe ways of rescuing others without putting yourself in danger. Throw something into the water such as a chilly bin or plastic bottles for buoyancy. If you throw a rope, lie down on your stomach to make the rescue.