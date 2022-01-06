Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: Play it safe around the water this summer

4 minutes to read
If you're going to the beach, swim between the surf life-saving flags. Photo / NZME

If you're going to the beach, swim between the surf life-saving flags. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION:

The Bay of Plenty is spoilt for choice when it comes to water-related activities.

The region is surrounded by water, from the sprawling golden sand coastlines to the freshwater lakes and rivers inland.

Many

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.