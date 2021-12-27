Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: Something worth celebrating in an otherwise rocky year

3 minutes to read
Many people still appear to have the desire to help others, which is especially important in a time of need. Photo / Andrew Warner

Many people still appear to have the desire to help others, which is especially important in a time of need. Photo / Andrew Warner

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

OPINION:

This has not been the year many people wanted it to be.

After the country managed to kick community cases of Covid-19 to touch in 2020, and again in March this year, it re

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.