Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: How you can stay safe on the roads these holidays

3 minutes to read
More than 40 people won't be coming home for Christmas. Photo / George Novak

More than 40 people won't be coming home for Christmas. Photo / George Novak

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

OPINION

Please drive safe these holidays.

This year has been tough for so many of us, but we've nearly reached the end and it's time to enjoy the company of friends and family over Christmas

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.