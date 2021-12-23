Luke Kirkness: How you can stay safe on the roads these holidays

More than 40 people won't be coming home for Christmas. Photo / George Novak

OPINION

Please drive safe these holidays.

This year has been tough for so many of us, but we've nearly reached the end and it's time to enjoy the company of friends and family over Christmas and New Year's.

Hundreds of thousands of people will hit the roads heading to their baches, favourite campgrounds or music festivals.

Some of these journeys may only be down the road but for others, it might take several hours on long, winding roads to get to their destination.

Add in the typically hot summer weather and traffic hold-ups caused by cars towing caravans and boats, and these journeys could take longer than expected.

Police, ambulance staff and firefighters will be gearing up for a busy and potentially messy holiday period, but will be hoping for the best.

It comes as 43 people have died on Bay of Plenty police district roads already this year from January 1 to December 22.

Ministry of Transport data shows over the same timeframe last year, there were 41 deaths and in 2019, a whopping 66.

The police district is quite large, stretching from Katikati in the north, east to the tip of East Cape and south past Tūrangi. But it's still 43 people who won't be celebrating Christmas this year or be with their loved ones.

A quick search of the New Zealand police website shows there have been several crashes throughout the country in the past week.

In our part of the world, two pedestrians died in the past week. One died overnight Wednesday near Broadlands and the other on December 19 near Tūrangi. Elsewhere, on Tuesday, an 81-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash in Tahawai.

With less than 24 hours until Christmas Day, a lot of people will get behind the wheel, fire up the engine, put on their favourite podcast or album and hit the road.

If that's you, remember to take care when you're flying past travellers heading in the other direction or while you're crawling behind the campervan enthusiasts.

Here are some useful safe-driving tips from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency:

• Drive to the conditions, allow plenty of time and take regular breaks to stay alert;

• Be patient when driving this summer so everyone can relax and enjoy the holidays together;

• Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely;

• Drive to the conditions - whether it's the weather, the road you're on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads;

• Take regular breaks to stay alert;

• Allow plenty of time. You're on holiday, no need to rush.