Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Lily Arabin dies in Tauranga crash, sister shares heartfelt tribute

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Lily Arabin, 34, is being remembered by family for her creativity and intelligence. Photo / Supplied

Lily Arabin, 34, is being remembered by family for her creativity and intelligence. Photo / Supplied

The last message Mersey Burrows sent to her sister Lily Arabin before she died in a car crash last week was to say how proud she was of her.

“You’re doing good. Just be kind to yourself, and I’m proud of you,” Burrows wrote to the 34-year-old Te Puke mum

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times