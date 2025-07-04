“She wasn’t a social person and would always choose a book and coffee over having interactions with people.”

Burrows said her sister had struggled with her mental health and addiction, but she vowed to remember her at her happiest.

“I liked her best when she was happy. She was always cheeky and had a really quick sense of humour because of her intelligence.”

Arabin had been a “massive foodie”, loved a good coffee, and had a passion for gardening.

“She was a wizard with house plants.”

She also used to be a boxer. Burrows said her sister had been really into the sport and was good at it.

She told the Bay of Plenty Times that Arabin had seen the world differently from most people.

“She enjoyed expressing herself with tattoos and had a gorgeous collection.”

That creative expression had been a prominent hobby in her sister’s life.

“Lily worked at a pottery place when she was living in Welcome Bay, and she used to make random little things for everybody.”

If there was ever room in the pottery kiln, Arabin would whip up a little mouse or a mushroom or a fairy house to give to her nephews and nieces.

“That was sweet, and we’ve got little bits of pottery that she’s made for us.”

Arabin loved dogs. She always had one and would always choose dogs over people.

“Any dog that needed rescuing, and any chance she could take it and give it a home, she would.”

Before her death, she came to Burrows for support with her personal troubles.

“We had been keeping in touch regularly about her struggle, and had been going back and forwards trying to get help.”

During that time, Arabin made Burrows the guardian of her sons, aged 5 and 8.

Lily's sons in front of the rescue helicopter that took their mum on her "last ride".

Burrows and the boys had been able to spend Arabin’s final moments with her in hospital.

“I just held her face and talked to her while her heart slowly stopped beating.”

As she was leaving the hospital with Arabin’s sons, the rescue helicopter was landing. She took the chance to create a special moment for the boys.

“That was what their mum was taken to the hospital in,” she said. “We watched it land, called out to the pilot, and he let the boys stand in front of the helicopter for a photo.

“We called that mum’s last ride,” Burrows said tearfully.

She was incredibly appreciative of the people who tried their best to help her sister at the scene of the crash.

“The family is so grateful to the public who stopped and also to the first responders.

“We know that it was a horrible scene to turn up to, and I’m just so thankful that people helped.”

Arabin was farewelled by family and friends at a funeral yesterday.

The police investigation into the circumstances of her death continues.

