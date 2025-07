The crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link State Highway 2 on June 26. Photo / NZTA

A Te Puke woman involved in a crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link last week has died.

Two vehicles crashed on the highway between Pāpāmoa and Paengaroa just before 10am on Thursday last week.

Police said Lily Arabin, 34, of Te Puke died in hospital later that day from her injuries.

One other person received moderate injuries.

Inquiries into the crash were ongoing, police said.