The Velduro team attended for the first time this year, representing New Zealand with their DJI-powered, carbon-framed, ultra-light e-bikes.

Wallace said it was a “huge success” and Velduro was “the talk of the show”.

Velduro played a video at the event of its electric mountain bike and gravel bikes being ridden on trails in The Redwoods in Rotorua and elsewhere in New Zealand.

“All images and videos were produced by Kiwi riders and content creators, putting a spotlight on the talent New Zealand has in the industry,” Wallace said.

The Velduro electric bike stall at Eurobike in Frankfurt, Germany.

“Our stand was described as one of the busiest in the show, and our bikes [were] described as highlights of the show.”

Wallace said the Kiwi brand’s story resonated with the European market, and the team were proud to represent New Zealand on a global stage.

“Eurobike has always been a pillar of the bike industry and historically most brands’ tech will represent themselves there.”

Wallace said Europe prides itself on using bikes to modernise its urban environment and to showcase mountain biking and trail riding.

Velduro showcased its bikes on Kiwi trails. Photo / Rachel Hadfield

“Biking is a huge tourism and domestic market, and [Europeans] ride more bikes per capita than any other part of the world.”

So, what’s next for Velduro? Wallace said pre-orders for Kiwis will open mid-July.

“I have an inbox full of people wanting to buy our bikes, but we have New Zealand customers getting first option, then worldwide.”

Wallace said the DJI Avinox system was the motor most sought after. Only a certain amount were being allocated because of global demand from other brands.

“We have Giant bikes international now assembling our bikes. This is amazing, as it gives us the ability to scale and increase orders as we grow.”

Wallace said Eurobike was a "huge success". Photo / Rachel Hadfield

With a successful Eurobike wrapped up, Wallace now looked forward to finishing Velduro’s website, riding more and getting demo bikes into the country as soon as possible.

“[So] more Kiwi riders can experience these amazing machines and see what the international hype is about.”