Luke Kirkness: Get out and support local this holiday period

Boxing Day sales at Bayfair in Tauranga in 2019. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION:

There has never been a more important time than now to get out and support local.

The world is still stuck in between the vice grip of the Covid-19 pandemic but we're in a great place compared to some other countries.

Community cases remain low in New Zealand - but will likely rise - and we're able to enjoy a level of freedom many others cannot this Christmas.

Unfortunately, we haven't managed to get this far into the pandemic unscathed. Forty-nine people who had Covid-19 have died in New Zealand, many of whom had underlying health conditions.

It's been a whirlwind few months since Covid-19 re-emerged in the community in August, making for an incredibly stressful 2021 but we appear to be making inroads towards a new normal, one with far more freedoms than what we've been accustomed to over the past two years.

Meanwhile, it's important that people be nice to one another (to be honest, this is important at any time of year).

Soon, if it hasn't been already, our part of the world will be flooded with out-of-towners. Hopefully we've not forgotten how to accommodate them.

They might come into your sleepy town with a boat-load of screaming kids running a-muck but if that upsets anyone it's important to remember they are likely to be pumping valuable cash into the community.

Everyone just wants to unwind and relax following this topsy-turvy year so I believe it's important people don't let something small like an argument over a parking spot or a bar worker asking to see vaccination passports upset them.

We should get out there and support local too.

As was reported on Christmas Eve, the Auckland lockdown and long-term closure of New Zealand's borders have impacted local businesses significantly.

A Mount Maunganui backpacker owner said the border closure meant they had lost 75 per cent of their market. Meanwhile, a Rotorua cafe owner said they "pretty much" lost half their daily income when Auckland and Waikato were locked down.

Most business owners have struggled in 2021, especially those who rely heavily on domestic and international tourists.

That's why it's massively important we spend locally where we can.

Boxing Day sales are a massive deal, with businesses slashing prices and bargain-hunters chomping at the bit to mop up the best deals.

Malls and large retail chains seem to get most of the foot traffic but we shouldn't forget about the little guys either - the person selling mobile phone accessories down the street or the restaurant down the road with the hot food and cold brews.

Even the little kid selling avocados needs our support.