Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: Anxious days ahead after Omicron discovery

3 minutes to read
Omicron might be in New Zealand and now the real challenge starts. Photo / AP

Omicron might be in New Zealand and now the real challenge starts. Photo / AP

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

OPINION
It was never an if but a when.

Two people with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been in the community this week.

The first was the British DJ Dimension, real name Robert

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.