A clinical psychologist says planning a meet-up with a friend can help to overcome the initial challenge of getting out the door. Photo/ Getty Images

Covid is spreading this year as we've never seen before. Yesterday we saw 812 new Covid cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region and 208 in the Lakes region, with 14,941 nationally. Understandably, this is causing stress and anxiety about getting Covid and isolating. Furthermore, under the red traffic light setting many of us are working from home which can be difficult in itself. Reporter Megan Wilson spoke to the experts about how to keep your mental health in check during a Covid outbreak and working from home.

As case numbers continue to rise, Tauranga clinical psychologist Bronwyn Moth says people are "hitting their maximum discomfort" as they grapple with the idea of getting Covid-19.

One mental health services provider in Tauranga has reported seeing a "dramatic increase" in support requests since the Omicron outbreak started, particularly in children and young people.

Meanwhile, a GP clinic in Rotorua says they are "absolutely" seeing people who were "very distressed" about the risk of Covid.

But as we move further into the Omicron wave, Moth says it's important to focus on what we can control and acknowledge we are in a period of "really chronic anxiety".

Moth said there was a temptation to "throw everything out the window" and think everything will be okay after getting Covid and recovering from it.

"People are more discomforted by anticipation of a negative event than the negative event itself," she said.

"I think what we're seeing is people are kind of really hitting their maximum discomfort."

She encouraged people to normalise feeling anxious and to focus on what they had control over.

"We don't have control over the outbreak - sitting in a place where we feel we have no control is incredibly distressing for humans."

But something we could control was going for a walk every day, she said.

"And even keeping a diary and things like doing your walk and rating it for two things - the pleasure you got out of it and the sense of achievement."

Moth also encouraged people to schedule meet-ups with friends.

"When we schedule something with a mate and we don't feel like it, we're much more likely to go ... it can help us overcome that first hump of getting out the door."

Mental health and addictions manager at kaupapa Māori health services provider Te Manu Toroa Mana Hape said there had been a "dramatic increase" in requests for support for children and young people.

"Many are anxious about catching Omicron and refusing to attend school.

"Kids are more hyper vigilant and stressed both in schools and in the home setting, often impacting on the rest of the household and whānau."

More adults were also seeking support for depression, low mood and anxiety, Hape said.

"We have seen an increase in referrals and requests for support since [the] Omicron outbreak. A lot of it is anxiety-related and people's inability to cope with the changing environment of Omicron."

Hape encouraged people to eat well, drink lots of water, get outside for a walk, go to the beach, practise karakia and mindfulness and try and stick to daily household whānau routines.

For those mentally struggling, Hape said: "Reach out for support. There are a multitude of supports in your local area that are there to help. Te Manu Toroa is available for anyone needing some support through this tough time."

Three Lakes Clinic GP Dr Cate Mills, of Rotorua, said it was seeing people who were "really distressed" about their family members or themselves getting Covid.

"We are providing quite a bit more mental health support for people at the moment."

This included referring people to its community mental health team and making sure people had good family support and other resources they could depend on, she said.

Mills recommended to "be kind to yourself" and think about your own self-care.

While it was good to stay informed, she advised taking some time out from the news to relax and de-stress.

Piringa Mental Health Support in Rotorua provides rehabilitation and accommodation for people recovering from mental illness.

Manager Joyce Fowler said the best advice for those feeling anxious was to get vaccinated and booster shots as soon as you were eligible.

"As we all get ready for the peak of this Omicron outbreak, having conversations with whaiora [clients] about what is [and] is not within their control helps to settle thoughts."

Managing mental health while working from home

Moth encouraged people to "act more intentionally" by scheduling time during the workday to connect with colleagues.

"When we're in the office there's quite a lot of spontaneous downtime or just checking in with each other over a coffee or walking past each other's desk ... And that spontaneity can't happen when we're at home.

"What we have to do is intentionally schedule those things and leaders need to model that and encourage that.

"But also as staff members, we've kind of got to take responsibility for that too."

This included booking a 15-minute virtual coffee break or lunch with a colleague, she said.

"That intentional connection is really important."

As our workplaces were now at home, Moth said it could be "quite hard to transition from work to home".

"Previously we had the transitions of maybe getting in the car or on our bike or on a bus and that physical transition helped us kind of move our head from workplace to home place.

"What we're finding now is we're encouraging people to make a transition be it [a] change in clothes, being it covering up a work station if it's in a shared space.

"People are talking about things like walking around the block where they slowly let go of the work stuff ... [or] blocking out the last 30 minutes of their workday to do a to-do list for tomorrow so that it's not still buzzing in our head."

She said organising meet-ups often felt "insurmountable" but the benefits were felt once there.

"We know the sort of things like exercise, being in nature ... we only need 20 minutes of that and again it's quite restorative."

Hape recommended staying connected to colleagues and the kaupapa via online platforms, and to create an environment and routine similar to the workplace.