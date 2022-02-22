Tauranga Hospital. Photo / George Novak

Some Bay of Plenty health staff say they have to work second jobs or sell wares at craft markets to make ends meet.

Now they are getting ready to walk off the job twice next month in frustration over pay negotiations.

More than 10,000 Public Services Association union members nationwide, including more than 400 Bay of Plenty District Health Board workers, have voted to strike on March 4 and 19 unless they get a better offer.

They include laboratory workers, contact tracers and other critical health staff such as those who would hook up a Covid-19 patient up to a ventilator. However, the local impact of the strikes is not yet known.

The allied health workers also include dieticians, physiotherapists, pharmacists, speech therapists, mental health addiction counsellors, social workers and clinical engineers who fix lifesaving machines.

Public Services Association organiser Will Matthews said the more than 70 professions represented in pay negotiations want higher pay, equal treatment with other health professionals and action to address staffing levels and retention.

Ninety-three per cent of union members voted to reject an initial offer made by health boards in November and a revised offer made earlier this month.

PSA union organiser Will Matthews. Photo / Supplied

The most recent offer was to move all base pay rates from $21.20 an hour (minimum wage) to $22.75 an hour (living wage) plus a further salary increase of $600 over 39 months, Matthews said.

Matthews said the PSA had made a counter-offer that all members should get a salary increase of $5800 and a lump sum payment of $6000.

"We need each and every one of these qualified professionals yet many of them don't even earn the living wage. They deserve some dignity and to be shown they are truly valued with a far better pay offer."

Matthews said the offer did not address wage progressions as many members had a two- or three-step pay range.

Matthews said health boards wanted the union to agree to facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority.

"Our members don't want to take strike action as they care deeply about providing top-quality care to patients and keeping them safe. However, they feel backed in a corner after 15 months of negotiations and they will strike unless they get a far better offer.

"We are willing to go back into mediation talks to try and resolve the problem."

Matthews said some of the lowest-paid health workers were working second jobs just to get by.

One local PSA member working in mental health said some members were taking on secondary jobs within the health sector, and others were using their hobbies to help generate more income and selling their wares at craft markets.

A social worker, who did not want to be named, said the pay offer was a "huge insult" and did not acknowledge the full responsibilities and increasing complexities of performing the role in a Covid environment.

They said it was a real struggle to make ends meet and they were living "pay cheque to pay cheque".

A local mental health addictions counsellor and union member said they felt "undervalued" as they knew nursing colleagues "paid thousands more than I am".

"This is about pay parity and fairness to all allied workers who work hard."

They said some allied health staff had "side jobs," used their hobbies or rented out bedrooms in their homes to generate more income.

"We are being left behind while other health professional pay scales are progressing."

In a statement, Rosemary Clements, the employment relations spokesperson for the nation's health boards, said the boards were disappointed that the latest pay offer was rejected despite being consistent with other DHB pay settlements to other health workers.

"We acknowledge the challenges in the health system and the pressure it puts on our people. To say we don't value our workforce is simply not true, and not consistent with our approach to these talks.

"The sooner we settle these pay talks the sooner we can focus on their pay equity claim, which is the proper place to assess and address the wider complex question of equity."

She said DHBs urged the union to join them in applying to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitation to help reach an agreement.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler said it was too early to say what the local impact of any industrial action was likely to be.

He received the strike notification on Thursday and had been working through a "life-preserving services" submission to the union.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Peter Chandler. Photo / NZME

Chandler said a similar assessment for all the other allied health professions was expected in the coming days.

He said the DHB would be seeking agreement from the union about what services could continue.

"We should have a much clearer picture of the full impact by the end of the week."

Chandler said he and all the DHBs hoped a settlement could be reached with union members to stave off industrial action.

Health Minister Andrew Little said after 15 months of negotiations it was understandable that union members were frustrated no agreement had been reached.

He urged the union and health boards to "strive for an agreement".

"All of the staff in our health workforce are highly valued and we want to continue to work with them and their unions to ensure we have the best possible public health system."