David Holland has been described as an active outdoors-man. Photo / Supplied

Friends of a missing Pāpāmoa doctor have described him as generous, caring and active, saying his three-day disappearance is a shock.

Police say 31-year-old David Holland has not been heard from since Friday evening, when he told friends he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd.

Holland later failed to come to work, which police said was unlike him.

Police, assisted by other agencies, have been combing the coastline for any sign of him, as well as searching by sea and air. The search is expected to continue today.

They have asked that anyone who was on Pāpāmoa Beach on Friday about 7.30pm and who may have seen Holland come forward.

Friends say Holland worked as a doctor at Tauranga Hospital and was dedicated to his work.

It was understood he had been in Tauranga for about four years and was living with flatmates in Pāpāmoa not far from the beach where he was last known to be.

Friends describe David Holland as a "caring person" and a "lovely soul". Photo / Supplied

Matt Shand, who became friends with Holland through playing ultimate frisbee over the last two years, described him as a "caring person" and a "lovely soul".

"We're all in shock he has gone missing, no one can believe it. It took quite a while for the news to sink in."

He said people who cared about Holland found themselves walking up and down the beach on Sunday night, hoping to find some sign of him.

He said they hoped anyone who was in the beach area on Friday evening would come forward to the police.

"If people were in the area and maybe saw something ... get in touch."

"The hardest part is we don't know, but we hope he's okay. We hope that he is found."

Shand described Holland as an adventurous person who was also "caring and full of life".

He enjoyed playing board games and was a keen cyclist and outdoorsman. It would not be unusual for him to swim alone.

"He is always doing something physical."

Searchers have been combing Pāpāmoa's coastline by land, air and sea. Photo / Andrew Warner

Shand also relayed comments from another friend, who did not want to be named but said Holland was the most generous, good and kind person they had ever met.

The friend said Holland decided to go into medicine after watching the "amazing medical team that supported his father during the last year of his father's life".

"Despite being short on time due to the demands of his job, he always made time for his friends and he was happy to help in times of need."

The friend said the last time they heard from Holland was a call on the day he disappeared.

Holland had asked about the wellbeing of the friend's family, seeing if they were okay amid the Covid-19 outbreak - an example of his caring nature.

Holland was an active member of Mount Maunganui Ultimate Frisbee. His former coach, who did not want to be named, said he had one of the kindest souls, and hoped he was found soon.

"David is kind, genuinely kind, positive and a go-getter.

"He is one of my favourite people to play frisbee with because he's just a pleasure to be around. On and off the field he's positive, works hard, is a little bit cheeky and reliable.

"The police are conducting a search and we, as his friends, are sharing the message that David is missing in hopes anyone comes forward that can help with his location."

Police said on Monday about 7pm that the search was finishing for the day but teams would regroup on Tuesday and continue.

The search had involved using drones to search the sand dunes, a fixed-wing aircraft searching land and sea, and a number of ground teams searching areas along the coast.

Surf-lifesavers and Coastguard have also been assisting.

Constable Jakiah Rishton operates a drone from Sunbrae Grove Reserve, Papamoa as part of the search for a missing man. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Police are reiterating our appeal to the public for any information which may help us locate Mr Holland."

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service chairman Jamie Troughton said club members from Mount Maunganui, Omanu and Pāpāmoa joined the water search on Saturday morning.

"Conditions weren't nice on Friday night and they were still challenging on Saturday, with a good swell running, but, until we know more, it's a bit of a mystery and we're all just hoping he'll turn up safe.

"The three clubs are working really well together and we're hoping for some sort of resolution."

He said the search came during one of the busiest summers on record for local surf lifesaving clubs.

"All our clubs are struggling to fill patrols because of Covid but the water is still warm and inviting so we're just reminding the public to take extra care - the ocean doesn't tend to take prisoners."

A Coastguard spokesperson said one of the organisation's two air patrol units flew down from Auckland to help police search.

The three-person crew flew in a Cessna 182T about 4.5 nautical miles out to sea between Mount Maunganui and Kaituna on Sunday afternoon, scanning the water from above.

This was expected to be repeated on Monday afternoon.

Police said in a statement on Monday morning they had searched the beach and surrounding areas but found nothing to point them to Holland's whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Holland or his whereabouts should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.