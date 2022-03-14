David Holland, 31, has been missing since Friday evening. Photo / Supplied

A police-led search for missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland, 31, has wrapped for the day and is expected to continue tomorrow.

Police are urging the public to help find Holland, who has not been heard from since Friday evening.

Friends say he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd.

Holland later failed to come to work, which police said was unlike him.

The search had involved using drones to search the sand dunes, a fixed-wing aircraft searching land and sea, and ground teams searching areas along the coast.

Surf-lifesavers and Coastguard have also been assisting.

"Police are reiterating our appeal to the public for any information which may help us locate Mr Holland."

Police particularly want to hear from anyone who was on Pāpāmoa Beach on Friday at 7.30pm and may have seen Holland.

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service chairman Jamie Troughton said club members from Mount Maunganui, Omanu and Pāpāmoa joined the water search on Saturday morning.

"Conditions weren't nice on Friday night and they were still challenging on Saturday, with a good swell running. Until we know more, it's a bit of a mystery and we're all just hoping he'll turn up safe.

"The three clubs are working really well together and we're hoping for some sort of resolution."

Searchers have combed the Papamoa coastline by land, air and sea. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said the search came during one of the busiest summers on record for local surf lifesaving clubs.

"All our clubs are struggling to fill patrols because of Covid but the water is still warm and inviting so we're just reminding the public to take extra care - the ocean doesn't tend to take prisoners."

The search involved one of Coastguard's two air patrol crews, which flew down from Auckland to assist Tauranga Police, a Coastguard spokesperson said.

The three-person crew flew about 4.5 nautical miles out to sea between Mount Maunganui and Kaituna on Sunday afternoon, scanning the water from above.

Police previously said they have searched the beach and surrounding areas but found nothing to point them to Holland's whereabouts. They said they will continue searching today.

Anyone with information regarding Holland or his whereabouts should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.