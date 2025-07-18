Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One lane reopens after slip blocks SH2 at Waiotahe

SunLive
2 mins to read

The slip was on SH2 Waiotahe Beach Rd, in the Ōpōtiki District, last night. Photo / Bevan Conley

The slip was on SH2 Waiotahe Beach Rd, in the Ōpōtiki District, last night. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 2 at Waiotahe is now partially open under stop/go management after a large slip that blocked the road last night.

The road was initially fully blocked between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd in the Ōpōtiki District.

NZTA’s system manager for the Bay of Plenty,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save