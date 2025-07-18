The slip was on SH2 Waiotahe Beach Rd, in the Ōpōtiki District, last night. Photo / Bevan Conley

One lane reopens after slip blocks SH2 at Waiotahe

State Highway 2 at Waiotahe is now partially open under stop/go management after a large slip that blocked the road last night.

The road was initially fully blocked between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd in the Ōpōtiki District.

NZTA’s system manager for the Bay of Plenty, Sandra King, said the road’s pavement was cracking around 200mm from the edge line and likely to worsen in wet weather.

“High levels through the Tauranga River following heavy rainfall have caused the underslip. A geotech team is investigating further and their findings will inform our remediation plan.

“The road is currently under 24-hour traffic management, but traffic lights will be installed soon,” King said.