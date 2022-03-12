Missing Papamoa man David Holland. Photo / supplied

Police are urging the public to help find a missing Pāpāmoa resident.

David Holland, 31, was last heard from on the evening of March 11, when friends say he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd.

Holland then failed to come to work the next day, which police said is unlike him.

Anyone with information about David should call 105 as soon as possible. Photo / supplied

Police said they have searched the beach and surrounding areas but found nothing to point them to Holland's whereabouts. They said they will continue searching today.

Anyone with information regarding Holland or his whereabouts should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

Particularly, anyone who was on Pāpāmoa Beach on Friday at 7:30pm who saw him is asked to come forward.