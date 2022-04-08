Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Cystic fibrosis: Bay of Plenty parents plead for Trikafta funding

10 minutes to read
11 year old Charie Ford has Cystic Fibrosis. He and his family are hoping for the miracle drug Trikafta to become publicly funded.

11 year old Charie Ford has Cystic Fibrosis. He and his family are hoping for the miracle drug Trikafta to become publicly funded.

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Charlie Ford just wants to be a "normal" kid and run around with his mates. Teenager OJ Daniels wants to breathe without difficulty. But neither can do these things because they have cystic fibrosis

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.