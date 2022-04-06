Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Naked man in Tauranga reserve: Second woman speaks out

4 minutes to read
Firefighters return to tackle Awarua blaze, how much longer it’s taking police to respond to serious crimes and why ute registrations have skyrocketed in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

A second woman says she was confronted by a naked man while walking through a Tauranga reserve and believes he is "intentionally seeking the shock effect".

She has spoken out after another woman shared her

