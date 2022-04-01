Just after 5pm, a woman was taking her daily walk up Carmichael Reserve's 'Cardiac Hill' when she heard a 'grunting, growling' sound. Suddenly, a naked man stepped out of a bush behind her, masturbating and looking angrily at her. She took off running. "I tried to scream, but I couldn't. I kept running and there was a guy who was running the other way. I stopped and told him there was someone there. He went to run and have a look. I ran home and rung the police straight away." She has warned her neighbours about the man, who she describes as being in his mid 30s, about 5 foot 8 inches thick and heavyset, of pakeha appearance, very hairy with a tan and dark hair and eyes. Police are making inquiries into the incident.

Just after 5pm, a woman was taking her daily walk up Carmichael Reserve's 'Cardiac Hill' when she heard a 'grunting, growling' sound. Suddenly, a naked man stepped out of a bush behind her, masturbating and looking angrily at her. She took off running. "I tried to scream, but I couldn't. I kept running and there was a guy who was running the other way. I stopped and told him there was someone there. He went to run and have a look. I ran home and rung the police straight away." She has warned her neighbours about the man, who she describes as being in his mid 30s, about 5 foot 8 inches thick and heavyset, of pakeha appearance, very hairy with a tan and dark hair and eyes. Police are making inquiries into the incident.

A "terrifying" encounter with a naked man in a Tauranga reserve has left a woman fearful of walking alone and struggling to sleep.

Kara, 54, is speaking out about this week's incident to warn others who use the popular public park.

Gordon Carmichael Reserve is 60 hectares of stormwater reserve running between Bethlehem and Brookfield.

The songs and calls of a variety of birdlife fill the ample areas of native bush, and its well-formed tracks are popular with exercisers from the surrounding leafy suburbs and beyond.

The reserve also features playgrounds, outdoor classroom space and ponds.

Kara, whose surname the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend has chosen not to publish, has been taking daily walks there for years.

She said walking in the calming reserve was her stress reliever – a way to decompress after work.

"There are lots of bushes and flowers. It's like you are in a different place."

She particularly enjoyed a section of track on the Brookfield side that some locals have dubbed Cardiac Hill.

Near a playground, the wide gravel track took walkers and joggers up and over.

"I like going over that area because it has hills - you can get a bit of a cardiac workout," Kara said.

It was still light at about 5pm on Tuesday as she headed down the familiar hill track.

The first sign something was wrong was when she heard disturbing noises and a ''growling sound" coming from the bushes.

A "fully naked" man stepped out of the flax behind her, about 5m away.

He was masturbating and looking at her, she said.

"It was pretty terrifying. He was making noises as he stepped out ...

"I just ran. I tried to scream, but I couldn't," she said.

"I didn't look back. I just kept looking forward and hoped like hell he didn't grab me from behind.

"I just wanted to get away ... I found it quite difficult to run, my legs went quite heavy. It would have been all the adrenaline."

She said it felt like she was running for ages before she came across another person – a runner coming in the other direction – but she had lost all sense of time and it was probably not long.

"I was trying to tell the guy what had happened - and I kept losing my breath."

The location within the reserve where the terrifying encounter took place. Photo / Emma Houpt

She said he went running up the track to see if he could find the man.



Kara went straight home and immediately called the police.

Next, she went round to tell a neighbour who also regularly walked in the reserve.

The "shocked" pair went door-knocking to let other women on the street know.

"We have all been walking there for years. I have always walked by myself - and I have never ever felt concerned," Kara said.

She described the man she encountered as a "thick" and "heavy-set" Pākehā with dark hair, dark eyes and a tan complexion. He was in his mid-30s, about 172cm (5 ft 8) tall and also "really hairy", she said.

Kara said the man could have been hiding in the bushes for some time before he approached her.

"He obviously gets his jollies by exposing himself."

She feared his behaviour could escalate if he was not caught.

"It's just wrong - and what if a child had seen it?"

Police are making inquiries into the incident, which took place on Tuesday evening. Photo / Emma Houpt

The experience had made her reluctant to walk the once-calming track alone.

"It is a really good stress reliever. He has taken that from me now. I'll have to figure out a way to get over that.

"I will probably always be looking over my shoulder now," she said.

Kara said she did not have her phone with her that evening but urged walkers using the reserve to carry one, stay alert and walk in pairs.

"I was walking, probably daydreaming. I wasn't really taking in my surroundings. It's sad, but that's what you have to do."

Three days after the incident, she said she was feeling "a little bit less shaken up" but was still having trouble sleeping.

Kara's neighbour, who asked not to be named, said she didn't plan on walking through the reserve solo any time soon.

"All us ladies who walk through there are angry that he has made it frightening for us now," she said.

"It is such a good walk - it is peaceful and it rejuvenates you. Something like this is a bit of a pain."

Police received a report relating to an incident in Gordon Carmichael Reserve just after 6pm on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said.

She said police would be making inquiries into the incident.