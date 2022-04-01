Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga: Woman's 'terrifying' encounter with naked man in Gordon Carmichael Reserve

5 minutes to read
Just after 5pm, a woman was taking her daily walk up Carmichael Reserve's 'Cardiac Hill' when she heard a 'grunting, growling' sound. Suddenly, a naked man stepped out of a bush behind her, masturbating and looking angrily at her. She took off running. "I tried to scream, but I couldn't. I kept running and there was a guy who was running the other way. I stopped and told him there was someone there. He went to run and have a look. I ran home and rung the police straight away." She has warned her neighbours about the man, who she describes as being in his mid 30s, about 5 foot 8 inches thick and heavyset, of pakeha appearance, very hairy with a tan and dark hair and eyes. Police are making inquiries into the incident.

A "terrifying" encounter with a naked man in a Tauranga reserve has left a woman fearful of walking alone and struggling to sleep.

Kara, 54, is speaking out about this week's incident to warn others

