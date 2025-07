Emergency services were called to the scene in Otūmoetai. Photo / SunLive

One person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital following a crash in Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to reports a collision between a pedestrian and car near the intersection of Ngatai and Bureta Rds, Otūmoetai.

“One person looks to have sustained moderate injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

“Police and ambulance staff are in attendance.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service was notified of a motor vehicle incident at 10.45am.