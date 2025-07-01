It comes after Customs seized 130kg of cocaine worth up to $50.44m at the Port of Tauranga in May, found in duffle bags in a container from Italy. The 1kg blocks had a picture of a lion on the outside and “GGG” branding in that case.

Another bust came less than four weeks beforehand, involving 157kg of cocaine worth $60.9m split between two container vessels from Panama at the same port.

Customs said in the last financial year, its officers in Tauranga have intercepted 788 kilograms of cocaine worth a combined estimated street value of $305,744m.

A brick marked with a coat of arms bearing the Latin phrase Custodi Civatatem Domine — meaning "Guard the city, O Lord". Photo / Supplied

Customs maritime manager Robert Smith said this seizure highlighted Customs’ layered, intelligence-led approach to protecting New Zealand’s maritime border.

“New Zealand is constantly targeted by transnational criminal groups who have no regard for the wellbeing of our families, our whānau or our communities,” Smith said.

“Their actions are driven by profit, with no concern for the damage they cause to legitimate businesses or to New Zealand’s hard-earned reputation on the world stage.”

The bricks were marked with an X and the words "good luck". Photo / Supplied

He said there had been several large seizures at maritime ports this year, and much of the work would not be possible without Customs’ “strong domestic partnerships and international networks”.

“These relationships enable us to protect the international supply chain and our communities from organised crime groups who are highly motivated to cause harm.”

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime’s recently released annual World Drug Report said cocaine-related deaths were rising in many countries, the New York Times reported.

The report said cocaine use has been linked to heart disease, aggressive driving behaviour and long-term developmental issues in babies when used during pregnancy.

The report said an estimated 25 million people used cocaine worldwide in 2023 – up from 17 million a decade earlier. Production in 2023 jumped by 34% from 2022.

Customs urged industry stakeholders and the public to remain vigilant.

Suspicions about drug smuggling could be reported confidentially to 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.