Hundreds of bricks of cocaine worth up to $60.9 million has been found inside three containers at the Port of Tauranga.
On Sunday, Customs officers, police and Navy members searched a container ship that had arrived from Balboa, Panama and found the drugs, Customs NZ said in a statement today.
One hundred and twenty nine bricks of cocaine, each weighing up to 1kg, were found within duffel bags inside two of the containers.
This amount of cocaine would have been worth up to $50 million on the streets, Customs NZ said.