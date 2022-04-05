Tauranga Hospital anaesthetist David Holland was reported missing on March 11. Photo / NZME

After more than three weeks of exhaustive efforts to try and find missing Tauranga Hospital doctor David Holland, police are seeking permission to formally halt the search.

Holland was reported missing after he told friends that he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd in Pāpāmoa on March 11.

His family, who arrived in New Zealand last month to help with the search, have since returned to the UK.

A friend says they are still holding out hope that he will be found.

Originally from Wales, the 31-year-old junior anaesthetist was last heard from in a text message to his girlfriend at about 7.30pm that day.

Concerns were raised when Holland failed to turn up to work.

Police have said Holland was last seen wearing a black jacket, a striped T-shirt, long drawstring pants, size 11 shoes and holding a black tote bag.

Despite extensive searches by sea, air and land along the coastline from Mount Maunganui to Kaituna Cut none of these items has yet been located.

Tauranga Police search and rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Craig Madden said the physical search for Holland continued at the end of last week, with two further searches.

Two police dogs from Auckland trained in victim recovery and their handlers contributed to the inquiry by searching nine kilometres of the sand dunes on March 31 and April 1.

And in the early hours of April 1, a police Eagle helicopter crew using a thermal imaging camera searched the coastline from Kaituna Cut right through to Mount Maunganui.



But in both instances, unfortunately, nothing of significance was located, he said.

"At this stage, we have exhausted all areas of the search for David. The search and rescue component of this inquiry will now be prepared for formal suspension of the search."

Madden said there was a formal process to work through in terms of the request and the district commander or their representative was one who would make the decision.

This included ticking off a checklist to show that everything possible that could have been done to locate the missing doctor had been explored, he said.

Madden said his report had been independently peer-reviewed to ensure there were no other possible avenues open to the search-and-rescue team.

He said he expected the district commander to make a decision by the end of the week.

A Tauranga CIB investigation spokesperson said the CIB's role was to assess any new lines of inquiry as they arose.

"While Dr Holland is believed to have been at Pāpāmoa Beach prior to his disappearance to date nothing further has been found that would assist in locating him."

Hundreds of volunteers have helped search for Tauranga doctor David Holland. Photo / NZME

Friends and hundreds of volunteers from the community, including Tauranga Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) group members, also assisted in the police-led searches.

That included LandSAR members out searching on their own four times since the initial search on March 12 in the sand dunes and various pockets of large bush between Ōmanu Surf Club and Kaituna River.

Mount Maunganui, Ōmanu and Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club members and the Auckland-based Coastguard Air Patrol also helped search the coastline.

As has the TECT Rescue helicopter crew whenever they are flying over the search area on their return from rescue missions.

A keen surfer, snorkeller, free diver and scuba diver, Holland was known for going swimming on his own and his disappearance was out of character, police earlier said.

Wales Online reported that Holland's mother Karen Holland and his brother Rhodri flew from Wales to New Zealand and met up with his girlfriend.

They have since returned home, Madden confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family by one of Holland's UK-based friends, Dean Ella, and a couple of Swansea friends raised close to $35,000.

Tauranga-based Matt Shand, who became friends with Holland through playing ultimate frisbee over the past two years, described him as a "caring person" and a "lovely soul".

Shand said it had taken quite a while for the news of Holland's disappearance to sink in and the feelings of grief that he had not yet been found were still raw.

"People who know David have gone from feelings of hope to feelings of confusion as the days go on. But I think everyone is still holding out hope that he will be found."

Shand said the decision by the police to seek formal suspension of the physical search was not unexpected given the lack of fresh areas of interest.

"But it doesn't make it any easier as we all miss David and his disappearance without trace leaves a hole in everyone's hearts. "

Shand said he wanted to thank the police and volunteers for their efforts in trying to find Holland.

"I think the police have tried to do everything they possibly can to find David and they are in the best position to decide when it's the right time to stop."

The Bay of Plenty Times also approached Peter Chandler, chief executive of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, where Holland worked, for comment.