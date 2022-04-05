Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Cystic fibrosis: Why one brother can get Trikafta and the other can't

7 minutes to read
Ashley and Troy Watson have cystic fibrosis. Ashley has access to Trikafta while Troy can't because he is "too well". The brothers live together and Ashley has to watch Troy's health "slowly deteriorate" because he can't get the drug. Troy says it's a "kick in the guts" knowing he can't get it.

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

"A kick in the guts."

That's what Troy Watson, 20, says it has been like to watch his brother Ashley, 28, take a "miracle" drug for cystic fibrosis - a condition they were born with

