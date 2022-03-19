Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Te Puke boy Bowden Watkinson arrives home after 65 days in hospital

4 minutes to read
Rebecca Watkinson and her son Bowden are finally back at their Te Puke home. Photo / Emma Houpt

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

After more than 60 days Te Puke boy Bowden Watkinson is finally home from hospital.

But the cause of his illness is still unknown.

His mum Rebecca Watkinson said progress had been made but her

