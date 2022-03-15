Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Cost of living relief package: Mixed reactions from Bay of Plenty people - 'Cop-out' and 'Every little bit helps'

7 minutes to read
March 14 2022 Kiwi motorists will get some relief from soaring petrol prices, with the Government slashing fuel excise duties and road user charges by 25c a litre each from midnight.

March 14 2022 Kiwi motorists will get some relief from soaring petrol prices, with the Government slashing fuel excise duties and road user charges by 25c a litre each from midnight.

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

High fuel costs have Bay people putting off visits to the doctor, delaying buying groceries, not taking their kids to school, and struggling to hold down a job, according to support services.

Others are filling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.