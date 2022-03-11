Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Cost of living crisis: Tauranga families struggle to stay afloat as grocery, petrol, housing costs rise

9 minutes to read
Rising cost of living has its impacts on Tauranga mum Chanchal Saraswat. Her weekly food cost has gone from $120 two years ago to $250 now.

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and

"Every day I think, what am I going to feed the kids?"

That is the stark reality for a Tauranga mother of four whose food bill has more than doubled in two years.

