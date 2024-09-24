Artist Andrea Green adding finishing touches to her work "Phoenix and Nanny Jan". Photo / Lou Agas

Nine Bay of Plenty artists are showcasing their work at an art exhibition at Tauranga’s Historic Village to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The free exhibition - Mindscapes: Portraits of Mental Health - will be launched on September 27 at 5.30pm at The Incubator Creative Hub.

It will run from September 28 to October 19.

A press release said the exhibition was a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the “transformative” role everyone could play in the conversation about personal wellbeing.