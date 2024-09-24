Exhibition co-ordinator and artist Lou Agas said: “We wanted to highlight that everyone’s mental health situation is unique. The artworks will reflect this with very different messages and ideas.”
“Some see art as a commentary on current issues, others as a tribute to extraordinary people who give back to the community. Or art as an emotional outlet for the visual artist.”
Incubator Creative Hub director Simone Anderson said these kinds of community-led creative projects could bring awareness to and start conversations about difficult subjects in the community.
“Art has the ability to deliver powerful messages to the viewers in palatable but confronting ways, thereby shining a light on issues that are often swept under the carpet. "
The participating artists are Lou Agas, Michelle Estall, Andrea Green, Sally Saberhagen, Anna Solich, Cordula Taiwo, Liam Atkins, Paul Cornwell and Jody Linton.
