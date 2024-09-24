Advertisement
Mental Health Awareness Week: Free exhibition at Tauranga’s Historic Village

Bay of Plenty Times
Artist Andrea Green adding finishing touches to her work "Phoenix and Nanny Jan". Photo / Lou Agas

Nine Bay of Plenty artists are showcasing their work at an art exhibition at Tauranga’s Historic Village to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The free exhibition - Mindscapes: Portraits of Mental Health - will be launched on September 27 at 5.30pm at The Incubator Creative Hub.

It will run from September 28 to October 19.

A press release said the exhibition was a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the “transformative” role everyone could play in the conversation about personal wellbeing.

Artist Liam Atkins at work. Photo / Lou Agas
Exhibition co-ordinator and artist Lou Agas said: “We wanted to highlight that everyone’s mental health situation is unique. The artworks will reflect this with very different messages and ideas.”

“Some see art as a commentary on current issues, others as a tribute to extraordinary people who give back to the community. Or art as an emotional outlet for the visual artist.”

Artist Cordula Taiwo working on her piece "UOKBRO?" Photo / Lou Agas
Incubator Creative Hub director Simone Anderson said these kinds of community-led creative projects could bring awareness to and start conversations about difficult subjects in the community.

“Art has the ability to deliver powerful messages to the viewers in palatable but confronting ways, thereby shining a light on issues that are often swept under the carpet. "

The participating artists are Lou Agas, Michelle Estall, Andrea Green, Sally Saberhagen, Anna Solich, Cordula Taiwo, Liam Atkins, Paul Cornwell and Jody Linton.

The Mindscapes: Portraits of Mental Health exhibition will launch on September 27 at the Historic Village.
