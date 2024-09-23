Advertisement
Coromandel crash: Man rescued after vehicle lands upside down after 15m drop on to rocks in Colville

A man was airlifted to hospital after his vehicle dropped 15m off a road on to its roof in the Coromandel. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Dramatic footage shows the rescue of a man after his vehicle dropped 15m off a road on to its roof in the Coromandel.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter statement said crews were sent to Colville to help a male patient in his 30s whose vehicle had dropped 15m off the road and landed on its roof on Saturday.

The driver was extricated by bystanders and then lifted out by winch, the statement said.

Footage supplied by the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust showed the man being winched up as the vehicle lay below on rocks.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a crash on Port Jackson Rd, Colville about 11.50am.

A first response unit, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and a helicopter went to the scene.

One patient was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.


