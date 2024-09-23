A man was airlifted to hospital after his vehicle dropped 15m off a road on to its roof in the Coromandel. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Dramatic footage shows the rescue of a man after his vehicle dropped 15m off a road on to its roof in the Coromandel.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter statement said crews were sent to Colville to help a male patient in his 30s whose vehicle had dropped 15m off the road and landed on its roof on Saturday.

The driver was extricated by bystanders and then lifted out by winch, the statement said.

Footage supplied by the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust showed the man being winched up as the vehicle lay below on rocks.